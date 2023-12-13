When Joan Voyer of Portland retired from her job in banking, she found volunteering at the Press Herald Toy Fund was a perfect fit.
“I love toys and the magic of Christmas,” she said.
She’s now been a regular volunteer for six years. Four years ago, her husband, John Voyer, joined her during volunteer shifts in the workshop after he retired from his job as a professor of business administration at the University of Southern Maine.
“She kept talking about how good it was, so I decided to start,” John Voyer said during a brief break from carrying bags of gifts to waiting parents.
The Voyers say they believe in the mission of the Toy Fund and love the organization, but they also enjoy spending time with the volunteers they’ve come to know over the years.
“I like seeing the same people every year. It’s fun to see them,” John Voyer said. “It’s like going back to school after the summer.”
For Joan Voyer, some of the best moments are the brief interactions with parents and grandparents on gift distribution days.
“The parents are just so thankful,” she said. “It’s definitely a cause that should keep going for a long time. The need is obviously great.”
The tradition began in 1949, when a hard winter meant many local children faced a holiday season without gifts. And for more than seven decades, newspaper readers have donated money to buy gifts for children in need.
To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)
Merry Christmas. Carl and Rachel Akin $30
Florence Hildreth White $100
Diana and Thomas Allen $200
Renee Givner $150
Merry Christmas to Maine kids! Evi and Mark Gellerson $100
In loving memory of Ruth and Nathan Sullivan and Anna and George Gellerson. Peter and Deborah Gellerson $100
Ann and Charlie Garland $200
Anonymous $50
Patricia Frederick $100
In memory of Mary T., from Dick and Ellen. Richard Curry and Ellen Honan $100
To honor our grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Angela, Matthew, Andrea, Joshua, Jeremy, Jameson, Andre, Lucy, Quinn, Everly, Theo, Judith and Iris. Janice and Roger Merrow $100
In memory of our dog Rosie. Bob and Peggy Curry $100
In loving memory of Susan Murphy Butler. Elizabeth Murphy $105.52
In memory of my husband, Robert E. Coughlan. Anne Coughlan $25
In memory of Susan J. Stevens. We love you, Dad, Mom, Rick, Eric and Tim. Jean and Richard Stevens $100
J. Doxsee $25
In memory of Whitney and Isabelle Caldwell. Judith Manion $150
In memory of Earle Eskilson, who worked on the fund in the early years. Peter Eskilson $50
In memory of Sally Eskilson. Peter Eskilson $50
In memory of Lora Lemanski, Adam and Lucas. Frank Lemanski $100
Anonymous $20
In memory of Conant Reed. Caloney Families $50
Peter Cinelli $50
In loving memory of my sister, Alice Alexander. Pearl $52.91
In memory of Grampy Casey. Nicodemus, Madeline, and Erastus $52.91
Karen Edgecomb $52.91
In memory of David Morrison, from Jo Ann. Jo Ann Ray $105.52
Victor and Josephine Sanford $105.52
The Ewig Family $105.52
Happy Holidays The Downing Family $105.52
In memory of Drew $105.52
Carol & Jack Flynn $105.52
Anonymous $105.52
In loving memory of my parents David and Jean Lowell, and brother Stephen. Lowell Bruce and Sharon $315.93
Merry Christmas Richard F. Caron $10
Anonymous $105.52
Anonymous $105.52
Happy holidays! Fred Bopp $100
With love from Karen and Chispa $26.61
Peter Lemay $50
In memory of Don Hawkes. Barbara Hawkes $25
Tina Noyes $25
Anonymous $50
In memory of my mother. Peter de Paolo $200
Anonymous $500
Lesley Ewald $50
Anita Haskell $50
In loving memory of Uncle Bob. Jacques and Deborah Miller $75
Anonymous $100
From Scooter. Lucinda Sargent $35
Marcia Blake $50
In memory of Earl and Muriel Goodspeed. Laura Feder $150
In memory of my parents. Nancy Marston $100
Sabra Mumford $100
Anonymous $50
TOTAL TO DATE: $104,511
Send questions/comments to the editors.