When Joan Voyer of Portland retired from her job in banking, she found volunteering at the Press Herald Toy Fund was a perfect fit.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

“I love toys and the magic of Christmas,” she said.

She’s now been a regular volunteer for six years. Four years ago, her husband, John Voyer, joined her during volunteer shifts in the workshop after he retired from his job as a professor of business administration at the University of Southern Maine.

“She kept talking about how good it was, so I decided to start,” John Voyer said during a brief break from carrying bags of gifts to waiting parents.

The Voyers say they believe in the mission of the Toy Fund and love the organization, but they also enjoy spending time with the volunteers they’ve come to know over the years.

“I like seeing the same people every year. It’s fun to see them,” John Voyer said. “It’s like going back to school after the summer.”

Advertisement

For Joan Voyer, some of the best moments are the brief interactions with parents and grandparents on gift distribution days.

“The parents are just so thankful,” she said. “It’s definitely a cause that should keep going for a long time. The need is obviously great.”

The tradition began in 1949, when a hard winter meant many local children faced a holiday season without gifts. And for more than seven decades, newspaper readers have donated money to buy gifts for children in need.

To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Merry Christmas. Carl and Rachel Akin $30

Florence Hildreth White $100

Diana and Thomas Allen $200

Renee Givner $150

Advertisement

Merry Christmas to Maine kids! Evi and Mark Gellerson $100

In loving memory of Ruth and Nathan Sullivan and Anna and George Gellerson. Peter and Deborah Gellerson $100

Ann and Charlie Garland $200

Anonymous $50

Patricia Frederick $100

In memory of Mary T., from Dick and Ellen. Richard Curry and Ellen Honan $100

Advertisement

To honor our grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Angela, Matthew, Andrea, Joshua, Jeremy, Jameson, Andre, Lucy, Quinn, Everly, Theo, Judith and Iris. Janice and Roger Merrow $100

In memory of our dog Rosie. Bob and Peggy Curry $100

In loving memory of Susan Murphy Butler. Elizabeth Murphy $105.52

In memory of my husband, Robert E. Coughlan. Anne Coughlan $25

In memory of Susan J. Stevens. We love you, Dad, Mom, Rick, Eric and Tim. Jean and Richard Stevens $100

J. Doxsee $25

Advertisement

In memory of Whitney and Isabelle Caldwell. Judith Manion $150

In memory of Earle Eskilson, who worked on the fund in the early years. Peter Eskilson $50

In memory of Sally Eskilson. Peter Eskilson $50

In memory of Lora Lemanski, Adam and Lucas. Frank Lemanski $100

Anonymous $20

In memory of Conant Reed. Caloney Families $50

Advertisement

Peter Cinelli $50

In loving memory of my sister, Alice Alexander. Pearl $52.91

In memory of Grampy Casey. Nicodemus, Madeline, and Erastus $52.91

Karen Edgecomb $52.91

In memory of David Morrison, from Jo Ann. Jo Ann Ray $105.52

Victor and Josephine Sanford $105.52

Advertisement

The Ewig Family $105.52

Happy Holidays The Downing Family $105.52

In memory of Drew $105.52

Carol & Jack Flynn $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

In loving memory of my parents David and Jean Lowell, and brother Stephen. Lowell Bruce and Sharon $315.93

Advertisement

Merry Christmas Richard F. Caron $10

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Happy holidays! Fred Bopp $100

With love from Karen and Chispa $26.61

Peter Lemay $50

Advertisement

In memory of Don Hawkes. Barbara Hawkes $25

Tina Noyes $25

Anonymous $50

In memory of my mother. Peter de Paolo $200

Anonymous $500

Lesley Ewald $50

Advertisement

Anita Haskell $50

In loving memory of Uncle Bob. Jacques and Deborah Miller $75

Anonymous $100

From Scooter. Lucinda Sargent $35

Marcia Blake $50

In memory of Earl and Muriel Goodspeed. Laura Feder $150

Advertisement

In memory of my parents. Nancy Marston $100

Sabra Mumford $100

Anonymous $50

TOTAL TO DATE: $104,511

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: