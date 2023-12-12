State officials on Tuesday accused the Internal Revenue Service of reversing itself by denying a federal tax exemption for state payments intended to help 880,000 Mainers cope with high energy costs last winter.

State officials said the IRS “verbally informed” Maine Revenue Services last week that the state’s $450 Winter Energy Relief payments issued from January through March will be taxed. The state called it a “stark reversal” from guidance published earlier this year.

Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, cited IRS guidance that state payments “made for the promotion of general welfare” will not be included as part of a taxpayer’s federal gross income. In a letter to William M. Paul, acting chief counsel of the IRS, she said the federal agency provided guidance for what she said are state payments to eligible residents under an ‘Energy Relief Payment Program.’

The IRS did not immediately respond to a request to respond to Maine’s accusations. The agency said in its guidance that its direction applied only for payments made in 2022.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the IRS guidance cites a program making a payment in 2023 and that the state payment may be excluded from federal gross income for taxable year 2023.

The Mills administration said in March that qualifying recipients were determined by filing their 2021 Maine tax return by Oct. 31, 2022, being a full-year resident for tax year 2021 and not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return for the tax year.

To qualify, taxpayers also had to have a reported federal adjusted income for the 2021 tax year of less than $200,000 for individuals filing a married joint return, $150,000 for an individual filing as a head of household or $100,000 for a single individual or a married individual filing a separate return.

