Groups representing Maine media companies filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a state law passed by voters in November that bans foreign governments and affiliated organizations from spending money on state and local referendum campaigns.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court by the Maine Association of Broadcasters and Maine Press Association, takes issue with a part of the new law requiring news outlets to establish “due diligence policies” to ensure that they do not run ads that are paid for by foreign government-influenced entities.

“The Act imposes a censorship mandate on Maine’s news outlets,” said Sigmund Schutz, attorney for the MAB and MPA. “It is content-based regulation of political speech and is therefore subject to the highest level of constitutional scrutiny under the First Amendment.

“If news outlets are forced to investigate political advertisers and take down their ads, what other content and messaging will they be forced to investigate and remove next? Paid political advertising is entitled to First Amendment protections just like other editorial content.”

Schutz also provides legal representation to the Portland Press Herald, which is a member of the MPA.

The lawsuit names Attorney General Aaron Frey and the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices as defendants.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“The Ethics Commission is studying the complaint and conferring with our counsel in the Attorney General’s office,” said Jonathan Wayne, executive director of the commission, in an email.

The new law was approved by voters in November as Question 2, a referendum that resulted from a citizen initiative and petition drive. It closes what advocates called a loophole in state campaign finance law that allows foreign governments to spend money to influence state and local referendum campaigns. The measure is largely a response to foreign government spending in a referendum campaign two years ago over the future of a planned electricity corridor in western Maine.

The question was approved by voters 86% to 14%.

