AUBURN – Jeannine Theresa Provencal Gaillard, 87, died Dec. 9, 2023.

Born in Laconia, N.H., daughter of Alexander and Flora Goupil Provencal and graduated from St. Joseph School elementary school in 1951 and graduated from Laconia High School in 1955.

Jeannine became a certified Catholic Religious Educator in 1962 serving dioceses in New Hampshire and Maine in four parishes; Our Lady of the Lakes, Lakeport, N.H., St. Peter’s Church, Concord, N.H., St. Patrick’s Church, Portland, St. Gregory’s Church, Gray for a total of 26 joyful and happy years, retiring on May 4, 1986.

My sweet and loving story. While attending L.H.S. in my freshman year, in study hall, I looked up and saw this cute, freckled face, black curly haired, big brown eyes, and the biggest smile looking at Moi!

Paul graduated ahead of me in 1954 and had pre-enlisted in 1953 in the Air Force, to be effective as a high school graduate in 1954. When I graduated in 1955 we were married on Sept. 3, 1955. We lasted 60 years when Paul died on June 15, 2015. However, our love was eternal and forever “my true love hath my heart and I have his”. How did we last that long? We dialogued, always talked things over, prayed together and yes, we sang together in many choirs, community functions and special Masses. We never went to bed angry, too much fun making up! Always remember me through singing, equals praying twice. Music was a source of Great Joy, playing my instruments at Mass made me Soar Like an Eagle, being a Witness for Jesus Christ.

She is also survived by her children, Andrew Gaillard and wife Deborah, Timothy Gaillard and wife Rebecca, Paula Gaillard and Carolyn Easton, and Keith Gaillard and wife Heather. She is also survived by five grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews; cousins; and great-grandchildren; brother, Pete Provencal and wife Marcia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 13, at St. Gregory’s The Great Church, 24 North Raymond Rd., Gray. Fr. Peter Kaseta will be the Celebrant.

