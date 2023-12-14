Brunswick’s Region 10 Technical High School was among dozens of Maine schools targeted in a bomb threat hoax Thursday morning.

The threats were delivered via email, according to Maine State Police.

Brunswick police Chief Scott Stewart said police responded to Region 10 at about 10:15 a.m. when the threat was reported. The building was evacuated and students were sent back to the three sending schools — Brunswick High School, Freeport High School and Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

Schools in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel were locked down after receiving the threat and returned to normal operations by early afternoon, according to the Portland Press Herald.

About 60 Maine schools received the threat, according to state police.

