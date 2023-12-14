Kennebunk schools are in lockdown Thursday after a threat was made to schools in the community and other districts, according to a letter to parents.

Parents were informed to “not come to the school or attempt to call the office until a notification that the Hold in Place has been lifted.

Terri Cooper, superintendent of Regional School Unit 21, which includes schools in Kennebunk, Arundel, and Kennebunkport, said in a letter to parents on Thursday morning that “all RSU 21 Schools are now in a Hold in Place due to an apparent threat made to the district and other schools. We are going into Hold in Place at the recommendation of police so that emergency responders can conduct a search of schools.”

“We will provide more updates pertaining to dismissal, pick-up, and/or reunification as soon as possible. Students will remain in Hold in Place locations until cleared by law enforcement or site administration. We will provide detailed reports as they become available.”

