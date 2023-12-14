Congress has passed a 2024 military spending bill that would bring $3.6 billion to Maine’s defense industry that builds destroyers, engine components for fighter jets, and other equipment.

“This is an important bill for national defense. That’s what it’s all about,” Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, told reporters Thursday.

The $883 billion National Defense Authorization Act passed the Senate Wednesday on an 83-17 vote and was approved Thursday by the House, 310-88. It now heads to President Biden for his expected signature.

Bath Iron Works, one of Maine’s biggest employers, will compete to build two destroyers and another $700 million is available for a third destroyer that BIW “will have a shot at building,” according to King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The spending bill also includes $60 million for a parking facility at the Bath shipyard. While parking may not appear to be key to national defense, it supports Maine’s industrial base by helping to maintain employment.

“We need to keep people in these critically important jobs and we’re competing with businesses all over the country for these kinds of skilled people, welders, steelworkers, pipefitters, incredibly talented and invaluable workers,” King said. “Making their workplace more user-friendly is an important part of maintaining the viability of these facilities and maintaining the industrial base that underlies our national defense.”

Though military spending is approaching $900 billion, it represents just 3.8% of the U.S. economy, a far smaller share than it was in the 1980s when Congress and then-President Ronald Reagan boosted military spending to nearly 6% of the U.S. gross domestic product.

The U.S. faces numerous military threats, particularly from China. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in an interview Wednesday that the build-up of China’s fleet, which is on track to have 400 ships by 2025, and growing to a size 50% larger than the U.S. fleet by 2030, is “one of our biggest concerns.”

