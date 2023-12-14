As a result of the pathetic and morally bankrupt responses of the presidents of Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and MIT to the issue of whether chanting for Jewish genocide violates their respective codes of conduct, we now know the real meaning of DEI at these so-called institutions of higher learning: Division, Exclusion and Indoctrination.
Robert Aranson
Freeport
