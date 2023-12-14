Two well-written books have provided me with context and information to help clarify the images I am getting now from the war in Gaza.

One, written by the son of a prominent Israeli general, “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” by Miko Peled, seemed quite informative because it revealed a young man who happened to have friends who lived in Palestine, and over time, he insisted on maintaining his friendships, which required him to cross the border from time to time.

If I remember correctly, he lost a sister who was riding a bus blown up in some protest. I don’t remember a great deal more except that his mother refused to take a house offered to her after it was taken from a Palestinian family.

The other book was an autobiographical account by a smart Palestinian man who grew up doing well in school and eventually became a physician. “I Shall Not Hate: A Gaza Doctor’s Journey,” by Izzeldin Abuelaish, offers an important message — along with his personal narratives — that peacemaking efforts are so essential. He had five children, three of whom were killed in an attack on their neighborhood some years ago.

I recommend both books, and I feel the urgent need for the necessary talks and meetings to bring about a just peace with political and property rights in each part of the Middle East.

Grace Braley

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: