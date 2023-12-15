WINDHAM – Barbara A. Jordan, 92 of Windham died Tuesday Dec. 12, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 25, 1931 in Biddeford, the daughter of Forrest and Annie (Collins) Knight and has resided in this area all of her life. Barbara attended Westbrook schools and was employed by Cushman’s Bakery and the City of Portland in the schools food services division.

Barbara met her husband Bob in Westbrook and married in 1948 and soon after started a family that became the love of her and Bob’s lives. Barbara and Bob were married for over 60 years with Bob passing in 2008. They lived in Portland and moved to Windham where they built a new house on the banks of the Presumpscot River, (North Gorham Pond). This became the family compound (The River) for family and friends right up until her passing.

Barbara was a member of the Glenwood Square Baptist Church of Portland and was its treasurer for many years. Barbara and Bob were very active in the church community and enjoyed the fellowship with family and friends.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents Forrest Knight and Annie Collins Knight, her stepfather, Sonny “Papa” McClure; her husband, Robert L. Jordan, Sr.; her daughter, Sharon Rumery (The rock of the family); her war hero brother, Col. Robert C. Knight and sister, Bette Bragdon. Also pets Tiger the cat and Thumper the rabbit.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Shirley Letarte; three sons, Robert L. Jordan, Jr. of South Portland, Glenn A. Jordan and his wife Mary of Portland and Peter A. Jordan and his wife Norajean of Portland, her son-in-law, Al Rumery; six grandchildren, Ashley Reth and her husband Terry, Kimberly Jordan and her husband Patrick Haley, Jade Jordan, Ty Jordan, Larry Scola and Leanne Williams; four great-grandchildren, Poppy Lou Reth, Forrest Haley, Harland Haley, Jordan Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Shout out to Sue and Shelly..!

Your family Loves you and will always remember you.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday Dec. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook.

Memorial contributions are welcome to the

Salvation Army

of Greater Portland.

