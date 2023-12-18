Urgent care provider ConvenientMD recently donated $1,000 to Tedford Housing in Brunswick. ConvenientMD made a pledge earlier this fall to make donations corresponding with the number of flu shots given at each clinic. Forty ConvenientMD urgent care clinics and four ConvenientMD primary care locations across New England have made donations to a local charity in their community, according to a prepared release.

“This pledge embodies ConvenientMD’s mission to make good health more convenient for all,” said ConvenientMD co-founder and CEO Gareth Dickens. “The donation will support organizations working towards creating healthier and stronger communities. This initiative encourages individuals to safeguard themselves against the flu, while also supporting a great charity without any cost to themselves.”

Tedford Housing’s vision is that all people in southern Midcoast have safe, affordable housing and access to health, human and community services needed to maintain a stable home. Tedford operates two shelters in Brunswick. Its adult shelter has a 16-bed capacity and is open and staffed 24/7, while their family shelter offers six units for families with children with on-site case management staff.

Flu shots are free and still available for all patients at ConvenientMD’s urgent care at 193 Bath Road in Brunswick. It’s open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointment needed. For more information, visit convenientmd.com.

