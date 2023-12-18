The Portland City Council voted unanimously Monday night to help fund a new affordable housing development in North Deering.

The developers, Maine Cooperative Development Partners, bought three parcels in May 2022 and initially proposed building limited equity cooperative housing units on them.

But the group has since partnered with Preservation of Affordable Housing and decided instead to build affordable housing on some of the land. The partners are developing three parcels in all throughout the city.

The limited equity cooperative housing unit model – also known as ‘co-op housing’ – allows people to buy in to what is essentially a nonprofit corporation comprised of the people who live in the building. There is a lower barrier to entry than for buying a house, but residents can accrue equity in their property. This would be a new type of housing for Portland, but the model has been lauded in other cities as an innovative model to create more middle-income housing.

Liz Trice, a partner with MCDP said she would have been happy to build co-op housing on all the lots, but the model for funding co-op housing is still new. When developers build luxury condos, the market pays the cost of development. When affordable housing goes up, a well-worn path paved with low-income tax credits offers a path for funding.

But funding a co-op can be more challenging. Trice said MCDP had planned to rely on a program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which offers mortgage insurance for co-op housing.

But the federal government was only willing to offer insurance on one of the three parcels. Trice said the group plans to develop Lambert Woods South – the largest of the parcels with around 90 units – as co-op housing, but for Lambert Woods North, on another of the parcels, it will follow the simpler path of building and funding affordable housing. The third parcel is a separate development.

The council unanimously approved $1.5 million of funding from the Jill C. Duson Housing Trust to go toward the affordable housing project at Lambert Woods North, which will have 72 units.

INCREASING HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES

The council also approved several amendments to city code to comply with L.D. 2003, an act signed in to state law in April 2022 that aims to eliminate barriers to building more housing in the city. Among them is a measure to allow four housing units in places currently zoned for one.

The council heard extensive public comment in support of the amendments, with members of the public expressing a fervent desire for more, cheaper housing.

“All of my friends have moved out of Portland because they can’t afford it, they didn’t want to. They wanted to raise kids here and work here and live here; this ruins lives” said Brenton Dupee, urging the council to do anything possible to make it easier to build more housing.

“In my mind the housing market is so expensive right now we just have to throw everything we’ve got at it,” said Trice, with MCDP.

All of the amendments to city code were approved in 8-1 votes with only Mayor Dion voting against.

STATE OF THE SCHOOLS

Earlier in the evening, Sarah Lentz, chair of the Portland school board, delivered the state of the schools address. She shared specific accomplishments of city students, talked about the appointment of new superintendent Ryan Scallen, and said six new student representatives from high schools throughout the city have joined the school board.

She also said the schools continue to struggle financially. “This year’s is looking grim. Early estimates have us looking straight at a deficit of at least $10 million,” she said.

She chalked the deficit up to the loss of COVID-era federal funding, decreased state funding, and increased mandatory costs.

The public comment period was dominated by people urging the council to stop the encampment sweep planned for tomorrow at Harbor View Memorial Park.

Taylor Cray, advocacy supervisor at Preble Street, said that despite her organization’s involvement with the Encampment Crisis Response Team, its input was not taken into account when the decision was made to clear the camp.

“Community partners were disregarded and not privy to the decision-making process in this situation,” said Cray. She went on to emphasize the success the city and its partners have seen over the last few weeks in moving people from encampments into housing. But she said she worries the sweep will halt this progress.

“This sweep will absolutely be a disruption to the surge of good social work getting people sheltered and housed and will cause great harm to vulnerable people,” she said.

