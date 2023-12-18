Booked holiday travel through the Portland International Jetport is up more than 6% compared to last year, but airport officials say there are ways that passengers can minimize hassles in the days ahead.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day of the two-week period, in part because more people are able to work remotely, so they’re leaving earlier for holiday destinations, airport officials said in a statement Monday.

So far, 75,412 passengers have booked seats on flights that will depart from or arrive at the jetport from this Wednesday through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, airport officials said.

That’s an increase of 4,638 seats, or 6.6% more than the 70,774 seats booked during the same period last year. The number of scheduled flights in and out of the jetport during that period has increased 2.5%, from 646 to 662.

Because long-term parking remains limited at the jetport, passengers are encouraged to use the offsite Pink Lot that is served by shuttles running every 15 minutes to the terminal. Located at 150 District Road, the Pink Lot costs $9 per day, compared to $14 per day to park at the jetport.

Advanced reservations for the Pink Lot may be made at portlandjetport.org. Passengers who live near the jetport are advised to consider being picked up or dropped off by a friend, family member, taxi or ride service.

To meet federal security requirements, passengers should arrive 90 minutes before scheduled departures, not wrap gifts and make sure containers of liquids and gels are less than 3 ounces, airport officials said.

