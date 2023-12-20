If you’re racing around and running out of time to complete your holiday shopping, you’re in good company. Believe it or not, shopping online can save you time, fuel, stress and even some money. With planning, you can even support local businesses as you wrap up your list. But first, here are a couple reminders about avoiding online scams while shopping around for those last-minute gifts.

First, never ever click on a link advertising something on social media or an email that you did not request. The strategy scammers use to lure you into their traps is to take you to their website. From there, they try to convince you they are a legitimate, well-known company with unbelievably great deals just for you for a limited time. You should delete the email or ignore the social media post without clicking on anything. If you want to explore the offer, open a new tab in your browser and enter the company’s official website. Doing this rather than clicking on the link provided in the email or social media post will avoid the trap the scammer set for you.

Second, you should confirm a site is secure before sharing any information. There are two ways to tell if a site is secure. First, the link for the website should begin with https://. Another thing to look for in the URL is a lock icon. One or both of these indicates that anything you do while on the site will be encrypted, blocking anyone outside of the site from seeing what you typed.

Finally, do not use a debit card when shopping online. If your debit card is compromised, scammers can directly access any bank accounts connected to you. Use a credit card to make payments for online purchases. By law, credit card companies must provide protection if there is fraud. Some credit card companies offer disposable credit card numbers that can be used only once. It’s also a good idea to set up instant notification when your card is used. That way, you’ll know immediately when you use your card. And if someone else uses it, you’ll know right away.

The clock is ticking, so let’s get back to our gift list and shopping locally. Many local businesses offer gift certificates. For example, the foodie on your list would love to have an excuse to visit Now You’re Cooking in downtown Bath. If you’re too busy to make it to Bath, you can order online at acooksemporium.com/shopcurbsidepickup/. They will pop the certificate in the mail to you or directly to the lucky recipient. First-class mail within Maine arrives in one to two days. This strategy can work for the gardener on your list as well. Head over to Skillins located in Brunswick, Falmouth or Cumberland. In addition to gift certificates, Skillins has a floral shop. Delivery is offered, too. To shop online, go to skillins.com. You’ll notice that both of the retailers have secure websites.

Many communities have one or more local arts and crafts stores. They often have websites and are on social media showcasing their art. Some offer gift certificates. These galleries support local artists and often co-sponsor activities with nearby business and nonprofit organizations. The Lisbon Art Collective, lisbonartworks.com, has a holiday gift guide on its website to help visitors zero in on categories such as “For the Animal Lover” or “For the Mom Who Does it All.” Still can’t decide in time for the deadline? They have gift certificates. Another great art option is Lemont Block Collective, lemontblockcollective.com. This unique collective of 24 local Midcoast artists is run by the artists working in the gallery. Visitors will always meet one or more of the artists when visiting. The gallery includes antiques as well. You can browse the gallery at its website and on social media.

Midcoast Maine is known as a destination for good food, craft beer and the performing arts. A gift of a night out is appreciated, plus it provides the giver an excuse to keep the recipient company. Go to bestcommunitytheaters.com/brunswick-me/ for a comprehensive list and description of theater companies in our area. As for local craft breweries, Maine ranked No. 2 for craft breweries per capita in 2022 with 154. Find them quickly at mainebrewersguild.org/visit-breweries/our-breweries/. But it might take a bit more time to decide which ones to offer as a gift, though. A gift certificate to a favorite restaurant is always appreciated. You can go to the website of most establishments to purchase. Or you could simply sign a nice holiday card and insert a “ticket” good for a meal at your favorite eatery! Quick, easy and a great excuse to spend some quality time at Little River Coffee or Little Tokyo with someone nice on your list.

A gift of learning something new and interesting is often appreciated. One of the area’s most comprehensive providers of enrichment courses and workshops is Maine Adult and Community Education. You can see their listing of courses by community at maineadulted.coursestorm.com. Inserting a personal note in your holiday card for a course from BoomerTECH Adventures or another of their choice might be just the ticket to complete your local holiday shopping.

Here’s wishing you the happiest of holidays and all the best in the new year!

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) helps boomers and older adults navigate the digital world with confidence and competence. Active boomers themselves, they use their backgrounds as teachers to support individuals and groups with online courses, articles, videos and presentations to organizations upon request.

