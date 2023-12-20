Amanual Halefom

PORTLAND – Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 21 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. Visiting hours will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. To share memories of Amanual or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

