The Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Brunswick and Topsham remained closed Thursday night due to surging waters in the Androscoggin River stemming from Monday’s storm.

The Maine Department of Transportation closed the state-owned bridge to vehicle and pedestrian traffic around 11 a.m. Tuesday as the river’s water levels rose 15-20 feet above normal.

The department said it expects to reopen the bridge “before the holiday weekend” but did not provide an exact timeframe.

“Crews and contractors are working to repair an area of the approach road,” the department said in a statement. “We expect the bridge will be reopened to traffic before the holiday weekend.”

Surging waters damaged part of the bridge’s sidewalk, while the construction on a new bridge, which started in July, was unaffected, according to the department.

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a hazardous weather outlook for Brunswick and Topsham.

“Dry conditions will allow waters levels to continue to recede although minor flooding will continue at a few main stem river points through tonight,” the weather service said in a statement.

The department said as of 3 p.m. Thursday, 41 roads and 18 bridges remained closed, most in Franklin, Kennebec, and Oxford counties.

The storm was blamed for at least four deaths and knocked out power to more than 400,000.

