CAPE ELIZABETH – Richard Alan Kullander died unexpectedly at his home in Cape Elizabeth on Dec. 23, 2022. He was 65 years old.

Richard “Rick” was born to Donald and Jean Kullander in Norwalk, Conn. on Oct. 12, 1957. He grew up in Weston, Conn. and Port Huron, Mich. He attended Port Huron Northern High School, where his artistic talents blossomed and for which he was lauded by his peers and teachers alike. He was particularly adept at portraits.

Several of his drawings of the Lake Huron region are featured on the front and back covers of the school choir’s album, “200 Years of American Music,” produced during America’s bicentennial in 1976. An honor roll student, he graduated from high school in 1976 and went on to study graphic design and illustration at Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, from which, after several years on the Dean’s List, he graduated in 1980. He spent a semester of his sophomore year studying abroad in London, England.

He developed a career in graphic and package design, beginning in advertising in New York City, N.Y., then held various creative design positions with Weyerhaeuser Company in Westbook; Weyerhaeuser Company Impak Center in Atlanta, Ga.; PKG Design in Portland; and PCA Packaging Corp of America in New Brunswick, N.J. In 2002, he returned to Maine, where he worked as a graphic design consultant and in security services and retail outlets.

Rick loved Maine and was an avid sailor of Maine’s coastal waters for many years. He also loved motorcycle riding, camping, playing ping pong, and listening to music. He never married and had no children but enjoyed visiting his cousins and their families throughout New England. He is remembered for his friendliness, humor, conscientiousness, and—most of all—his art.

Predeceased by his parents, Rick is survived by his brothers Donald Kullander, Jr., of Utica, Mich., James Kullander of Tivoli, N.Y., William Kullander of Westcliff, Colo.; and two nieces.

Arrangements for Rick’s cremation was entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

