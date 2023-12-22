MOKENA, Ill. – Matthew “Matt” Scott Pridham, passed away from grade 4 glioblastoma on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, with family by his side. His time with us here on earth was cherished, precious and overflowing with love, laughter and joy.

The way he lived his life was incredibly full. He worked hard, laughed hard, and loved even harder. Matt’s achievements were many, but fatherhood was the highest among them all. Matt filled his life the same way he filled his heart with extraordinary people, whether that was his strong community of friends or his family. From here to the coast of Maine, the lives he imparted into and treasured remain many. He was filled with life and all those around him felt that enormous presence: And in his presence you would experience his kindness, gentle nature, and incredibly fun, outgoing, charismatic spirit.

He was a dedicated member of the Liquor and Allied Workers Union Local 3 and a cherished and successful employee for over 25 years for Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits of Illinois.

Serving in the United States Army Special Forces and National Guard from 1990-1994 with an honorable discharge, was a notable accomplishment, for which he felt tremendous pride. He completed his basic training in the summer between his junior and senior year of high school. He graduated from Cony High School in Augusta in 1991.

His dedication to his home state followed him to the Midwest including his unwavering loyalty to the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.

Matt had a deep, insatiable love and talent for music, and played various instruments, with the saxophone being his favorite. His passion for music continued throughout his life, in particular, his devotion to the musical sensations Phish and Strangfolk.

Matt maintained lifelong friendships with his childhood friends from Maine and enjoyed his time when seeing them on his Maine travels. Matt loved his family and extended families fiercely and was so grateful to have raised his two sons, Kalob and Liam. A true Warrior in everything he did, including his fight against glioblastoma brain cancer.

Matt is survived by his wife, Katherine (La Giglia); and two boys, Kalob and Liam. He is the loving son of Brenda and Gary Pridham and son-in-law to Brian and Donna La Giglia.

Predeceased by his Memere Hazel Rackliff and grandmother, Doris Pridham, both of Augusta.

Survived by his grandparents Donald and Peggy Pridham of Winchester, Va.; beloved brother to Sharri Olsen and Erica Martin, caring brother-in-law to Scott Olsen, Ryan Martin, Daniel and Mally La Giglia, Meggan and the late Andy Mikal, Brian and Mallory La Giglia; nephew to wonderful aunts and uncles; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Matt will take place this coming Spring of 2024, per his wishes, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill., along with a Memorial in Maine, this Summer of 2024. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home – Mokena, Ill.

In lieu of flowers,

please strongly consider a donation to a

Gofundme page setup

for Matts’ family

﻿https://www.gofundme.com/f/lagiglia-pridham-family-medical-hardship

or to one of the groups that helped us greatly through Matts’ glioblastoma brain cancer journey to

Lightways Hospice & Serious Care

250 Water Stone Circle

Joliet, IL 60431 or

Naperville Responds For Veterans

210 S. Washington St.

Naperville, IL 60540.

