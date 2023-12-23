As power line workers continued to restore electricity Saturday in the wake of this week’s storm, the number of homes without power declined to under 9,000 across Maine – a dramatic reduction after Monday’s powerful rain and wind storm left nearly 500,000 customers in the dark.

By 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 4,137 Central Maine Power customers and 4,303 Versant Power customers remained without power.

CMP reported Saturday morning that 98% of outages have been restored. Most of the remaining outages were in Kennebec County, where 2,858 homes remained without power. That area was hit especially hard by heavy rain and flooding.

In Kennebec County, Litchfield was still reporting 336 outages out of a total of 2,285 customers; Winthrop, 334 outages out of 3,924 customers; and Readfield, 310 outages out of 1,634 customers. CMP estimated that the bulk of those homes will have power back by 10 p.m. Saturday.

In Cumberland County, only seven homes remained without power Saturday afternoon.

On Gray Road in Cumberland, Todd Hatch was working in a crew of CMP linemen restoring power Saturday morning.

While his colleagues were up in two buckets above the CMP trucks, Hatch was on the ground, tired but still smiling.

The recovery work “is going good so far,” he said. “We’re getting to the end of it.”

Since Monday’s storm, linemen have been working long days, and hundreds have come from out of state to assist.

“We’re working 17 hours a day, seven hours off to rest, until it’s done,” Hatch said two days before Christmas. “We’re trying to get everyone’s power restored as best we can.” Once that happens, he said, crews can go home.

CMP spokesman Jonathan Breed said Saturday he expects nearly all customers will have power by Saturday night.

“We remain confident that we will have the vast majority of our customers back on by tonight,” he said in a statement. “The communities we are working in today were hardest hit, and I would describe our crew’s activities as rebuilding rather than restoring. That said, we have work plans in place for all our remaining customers, and we are executing (Saturday).”

There will be some lingering outages after Saturday, Breed said, but most of those will be in hard-to-reach locations that are vacant this time of year, such as seasonal camps.

