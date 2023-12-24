One southern Maine family just received a most precious gift for Christmas.

And the Press Herald Toy Fund likely set a record that will never be broken.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Toy Fund volunteers were greeting parents outside the workshop one afternoon last week as they came in to pick up toys and books for their children. One mother was especially excited when she arrived, driven by a friend.

“She jumped out of the car,” said volunteer Dianne Goodrich, who checked the paperwork and noted that the mom had come to collect gifts for her teenage son and daughter.

“Then she says, ‘I just had a baby this morning!’” The volunteers were stunned. “She was going to come in the building, and I said, ‘No, get back in the car.’” We’ll bring the gift bags to you, Goodrich told her.

The Toy Fund is careful to not identify the families it serves because children going through difficult times deserve to experience the mystery and magic of the season, too.

But the overjoyed mother was happy for us to share her special story, and even some photos of her newborn.

She is a single mother and ran into financial trouble when she began experiencing pregnancy complications.

“We had a high-risk pregnancy and I was out of work most of the year, and that was why I asked for help,” she said.

She was relieved to learn about the Toy Fund and how it provides toys and books for children whose parents can’t afford them. She applied for help in November.

Her baby was due on Christmas Day, and she planned to pick up the gifts for her older kids before going to the hospital. The baby had other plans.

She was born Wednesday morning, weighing in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

“Everything was great – very healthy, both of us,” she said. “She’s so precious.”

After some rest, the baby’s mother told her nurses she needed to get to her scheduled gift pickup.

“I asked them if they could let me go a little early so I could pick up the gifts for the kids,” she said.

She arrived late that afternoon. This was something the longtime volunteers had not seen before.

“You have to really want your kids to have a good Christmas if you do that,” Goodrich said. “That is truly amazing to me.”

When Goodrich went to retrieve the gifts for the teenagers, she also gathered a bag for the baby: soft toys, colorful rings, a book for infants and toddlers.

We think it’s safe to say her baby is the youngest child ever served by the 74-year-old Toy Fund.

Gift bags secured, the new mother returned to the hospital, where she spent the night with her baby before going home.

She is sure the gifts will be a hit with her older children when they unwrap them Christmas morning.

“We got some really good things, and I think the kids will really like them,” she said when contacted the next day. “And when (the baby) gets a little bigger, we got some nice stimulating-kind of toys. … We really appreciate it. We really do.”

But the best gift this Christmas came in a different little bundle of joy.

“We’re so excited,” she said. “We feel so blessed.”

