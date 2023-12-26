The Holy Donut, known for its decadent potato doughnuts, is coming to Brunswick.

The company said it will open its newest location in early 2024 on Pleasant Street in the old Tim Horton’s building. It will include a drive-thru and “ample parking.”

“We are thrilled to finally join the Brunswick community,” said Jeff Buckwalter, co-owner and president of The Holy Donut, in a statement. “This is a location we have had our eye on for some time now. Our teammates can’t wait to make and serve our Maine potato donuts to our Midcoast guests!”

“While the interior is under renovation, the team is exploring options for limited outdoor pop-up sales, with details to be announced soon,” the company said. “They are also actively seeking creative ways to partner with other local businesses, schools and community groups, as they have in the communities around their other shops in Portland, Scarborough and Arundel/the Kennebunks.”

The company was founded in 2011 by Leigh Kellis; she opened the first store on Park Avenue in Portland in 2012. There’s another store in Portland as well as locations in Scarborough and Arundel. The company opened an Auburn store in 2021 but closed it after a year because it didn’t meet financial projections, according to Buckwalter.

The company, which employs about 100 people, is known for its indulgent doughnut recipes like maple bacon, creamsicle and dark chocolate sea salt.

Tim Horton’s closed its Brunswick location in 2013.

