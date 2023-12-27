Comedy

Friday 12/29

“Cut Your Teeth”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 12/30

Connor McGrath: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Carolyn Plummer: Benefits Lewiston-Auburn-area response fund, 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. pmc1230.eventbrite.com

Friday 1/5

Ben Chadwick and Friends: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“Comedy In The Cavern”: 8-10 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. freestreetportland.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 12/30

“Potato Chips and Ginger Ale”: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick.

Sparkle – Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 12/31

“Holiday Offerings”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Friday 1/5

“Miraculous Bodies”: Opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 1/5-Sunday 1/28

“Ringing in the New Year”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/7

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Wednesday 12/27-Saturday 12/30

“Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros” (2023): 1 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5. portlandmuseum.org

Thursday 12/28-Sunday 12/31

“Fallen Leaves” (2023): Finnish with English subtitles, noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $9, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Friday 12/29

“Space is the Place” (1974): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 12/29

“Home for the Holidays”: Benefits the Maine Jazz Camp, 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $24. porttix.com

Dave Gutter: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“They Came from Planet Goth”: Retro, sci-fi New Year’s party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $12-$15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 12/30

Kate Schrock; Married with Chitlins: Proceeds benefit Milestone Recovery. 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $29 at door. thehillarts.me

Flaskdance: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Maine Dead Project: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Saturday 12/30 & Sunday 12/31

Griffin William Sherry: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 12/31

Portland Rossini Club: 3 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors, students free. rossiniclub.org

New Year’s Eve Swing and Soul Dance Party: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. $25. portlandswingproject.com

Solar Renewal NYE 2024: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Cuban Rhythms and Revelry: 9 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $65 advance, $75 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

New Year’s Eve at Aura: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Space New Year’s Party: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 12/30

“Corduroy”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Saturday 12/30

“Tales of Bells and Drums”: 6 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Pay-what-you-can, $15 minimum. porttix.com

Sunday 12/31

“Drop That Masquerade”: Burlesque show 8 p.m., dance party 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25 burlesque show, $20 dance party only. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

