WINDHAM- Cheryl Lynn Cline, 63, wife of Tim, passed away on Dec. 21, 2023, surrounded by members of her loving family.

A celebration of life is being planned on a date to be determined. Cheryl’s ashes will be scattered at varied locations she held dear to her heart. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, for their kind support and comfort of Cheryl in her final hours.

