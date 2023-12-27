HARRISON – Gerald Everett Smith, “Gerry”, passed Dec. 23, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

Gerry was born in Harrison, on Nov. 24, 1931, to Evelyn (Gordon) and George Smith and was one of five children. Gerry was raised on the Smith family farm on Maple Ridge and a cottage in Little Cove, where Gerry also met and later married the love of his life (predeceased) spouse, Elaine Little Smith.

Gerry attended the one room schoolhouse on Maple Ridge, Bridgton High School and graduated with his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from UMO in 1955. After a brief military experience, Gerry and Elaine lived throughout the country while Gerry was a professional engineer for the Rust Engineering Company, specializing in the design of pulp and paper mills. In 1973, they moved to Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their two daughters, Angela and Valerie.﻿

After retiring, Gerry and Elaine designed their retirement home, Smith Point, which Gerry literally built (for the most part) with his own two hands. During his last few years, taking sunset cruises on Long Lake with his family gave Gerry great joy.﻿

Gerry was very active in serving on boards and other capacities for the Harrison Historical Society (including being a major contributor to the writing of the Harrison Bicentennial History), the United Parish Church, and the Maple Ridge Cemetery Association. The Harrison Historical Society created a memorial scholarship fund in honor of the efforts of Gerry and Elaine.﻿

Gerry diligently attended to Elaine after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, until her passing in 2022.﻿

Gerry is survived by his daughter Angela Pearson and husband Carl (Cape Elizabeth and Venice, Fla.); their children, Casey Pearson (Wilton Manors Fla.), and Bradley Pearson and his daughters McKenzie LaRose Pearson and Aubrie Elaine Pearson (all of Cape Elizabeth); daughter, Valerie Smith (Scarborough) and her children Rose Punsky (Vancouver BC Canada) and Harrison Punsky (Gray). ﻿

A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2024. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Gerry’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Donations may be made in his name to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Rd,

Fryeburg ME 04037.

