NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – On Dec. 12, 2023, Paula Marie (Perry) Charles passed away at 73 after a long illness.

Paula was born in Portland to Franklin and Jeanette (Gladu) Perry on Jan. 17, 1950. She married Donald Charles on Sept. 30, 1967. They had two children, Melissa and James. They lived in Windham for more than 30 years. She worked for various employers including Brooks Drugs, Unum, and Coloinal Electronics. They moved to North Fort Myers, Fla. in 2004. Point Sebago in Casco was their summer home for several years.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister-in-law, Kathy Charles; son-in-law, Samuel Jones; and two brothers, Richard Perry and Franklin Perry.

Paula is survived by her husband, Donald; her children Melissa Jones of Houston, Texas, James Charles and his wife Kimberly of Newburg, Ind.;

grandchildren Kyler and Griffin Charles of Newburg, Ind., and Mariah Charles of Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Blodgett of South Portland; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. While she loved all of her cousins, she was especially close to Susan Wilder of Glen Allen, Va.

The family would like to express their thanks to close friends who provided care and support in North Fort Myers, Fla.

