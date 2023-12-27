HOLLOWELL – Rosalie Chase Ober, 87 years of age, passed away peacefully at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge on Dec. 16, 2023.

Rosalie was born in Milo on Nov. 26, 1936, the only child of Donald and Elizabeth Chase. She graduated from Brownville Junction High School, went on to earn her bachelor’s degree as well as her master’s degree at the University of Maine at Orono, and earned her post Master’s Certificate of Advanced Study in Education from Harvard University. She taught school in Augusta, Vassalboro, Auburn, and ultimately taught for many years in Brunswick before retiring in 1998. In addition to her career as an educator, Rosalie was active in the Savannah Philharmonic singing with them for many years.

Rosalie married David Alan Ober on Dec. 21, 1957 and together they raised three children. They remained happily married until David’s passing in 2016.

Rosalie was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and the United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and often served as their pianist.

She is survived by her three children, Ann Cosgrove, David B. Ober (wife Sharon), and Steven Ober (wife Lauren); as well as five grandchildren, Kaitlin Cummings, Kristin Cosgrove, and Samantha, Elizabeth, and Steven “Chase” Ober; and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Harper Cummings.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Gray Birch and Glenridge facilities in Augusta, as well as MaineGeneral Hospice for the excellent care of their mother.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the spring at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Rosalie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.Bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

