KENNEBUNK – Steven G. Horn, of Kennebunk, passed away on December 23, 2023. He was 81 years of age.

Steven was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on December 2, 1942, to James W. and Rose (Sucknow) Horn. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Temple University in Philadelphia.

His career began in 1968 with the founding of Gerald Stevens, Inc., an agency that provides marketing and branding services for a wide range of organizations, both locally and nationally.

One of his most important creations was the television show The Chef’s Kitchen. Steven, known for his love of taking a concept from inception to reality, developed relationships with some of the top chefs as they worked opening their restaurants. Pairing the passion and creativity of these chefs with Steven’s own fondness of food and cooking, this culinary favorite was born.

He earned numerous Emmy nominations for directing a wide breadth of productions covering such topics as: the law, women’s issues, fashion, music, art and politics. He was also the publisher of Concert Magazine and art director for fashion spreads appearing in Vogue, Glamour and The New York Times.

Based on his commitment to young people and quality education, he taught at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and served on the board of City Center Academy. This Philadelphia preparatory high school was committed to the development and education of inner-city teenagers.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Horn; his mother-in-law, Veronica Gregory; his nephew, Samuel Horn; his nephew, Joshua Horn (Kristin); his niece, Deborah Genstein (Jim); and his niece, Rebecca Mayer (Walter).

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, followed by Steven’s interment at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Steven’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

﻿

L;Funeral Bibber

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Ben’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous