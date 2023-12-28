Police are asking the public for help in finding a Fairfield boy who has been missing for two weeks.

The Fairfield Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page Wednesday that officers needed assistance in finding Mason Bellows, who was believed to still be in the Waterville/Winslow/Fairfield area.

Bellow’s age was not immediately available, but a police spokesman said Thursday morning that Bellows was reported missing around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 14. He was last seen by a family member that day in Waterville, when he was leaving to go to a friend’s house, police said.

Fairfield police have broadcasted a region-wide teletype notice for other departments to be on the lookout for Bellows.

Police asked that anyone with information about the boy to call the Fairfield Police Department at 207-453-9321.

Casey Dugas, public information officer for the department, said Thursday that police do not suspect foul play in the boy’s disappearance.

“At this point, we just believe he’s run away,” Dugas said. “There’s not necessarily any danger to him.”

