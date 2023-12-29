An 85-year-old Fairfield man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a car while crossing a road, police said.

Killed in the crash was Gerald Longstreet, who had been walking across Main Street between two businesses, police said Friday morning in a news release on the department’s Facebook page. The report of a car hitting a pedestrian was received by police at 6:13 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street in the area of Village Market and Belanger’s Drive-In.

Witnesses told police that Longstreet had been crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Derek Goodwin, 61, of China, was driving a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek that hit Longstreet, police said. Officers determined the crash occurred because of lighting and rainy weather conditions, and that Longstreet was wearing dark-colored clothing, leading Goodwin to not see the man crossing the street. Police said they did not expect to file any charges against Goodwin, who “is cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Longstreet was taken by ambulance to the emergency department at MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Goodwin was not injured in the crash.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to reconstruct the crash and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office was consulted by police. Fairfield Police were also assisted on the scene by Fairfield-Benton Emergency Services and Delta Ambulance.

