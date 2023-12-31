As the 40-year-old parent of a young child, I want there to be an environment conducive to stable civilization on this planet when she is grown. Some things we cannot control, but continuing to treat the atmosphere as an endless aerial sewer by burning fossil fuels is one thing we can. Building offshore wind capacity – indeed, building all available renewable energy capacity as quickly as possible – is absolutely non-negotiable if we are to have any hope of maintaining both a stable civilization and a human-friendly climate. How many summers must we choke on the ashes of Canada and Oregon before we accept that fact?

The benefits of such projects will include a strong economy independent of foreign fuel, adding thousands of well-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced or offshored and permanently stabilizing the price of home and business electricity – all with technological processes developed at the University of Maine. The jobs brought by these energy projects and their ongoing industries will not only allow our children to stay in Maine without having to choose poverty, but will attract young people with strong, practical skill sets to resettle in our demographically distressed state. These projects will bring incredible benefits to Searsport and all of Maine, even without the utter necessity of undertaking them, which brings to mind the old activist joke, “But what if they’re wrong, and we’ve made a better world for nothing?”

Anything less will willfully sacrifice our children on the altar of capital, and neither they nor history will ever forgive us.

Celine Kelley

Searsport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: