It was disappointing to read in the Dec. 27 Portland Press Herald that, despite there being a surge in COVID-19 infections in the nation, only 20% of American adults are current in their immunizations (“COVID-19 hospitalizations again climbing in Maine”). Several years ago, I attended a lecture where it was stated that there were three initiatives, were they implemented worldwide, that would improve population health. First, clean water. Second, good control of hypertension. And third, universal immunization.

In the United States, access to all three of these is obtainable, and yet! About 80% of us do not seem to comprehend the importance of immunizations.

As I write this letter, I am in Day Four of isolation for a COVID infection. I am fully vaccinated. Immunization does not guarantee you will not become infected, but it protects against serious complications of COVID-19. I feel as though I have a mild cold with aches and fever, but I am not hospitalized or critically ill. This could have been quite different, given my age (72) and co-morbidities (asthma and hypertension).

I urge those who are hesitant to receive the vaccine to consider being immunized.

William F. Frank, M.D.

Sanford

