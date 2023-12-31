SOUTH PORTLAND – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karen A. (Linscott) Hughen, a cherished wife, devoted mother, adoring Nana, loving sister, and a nurturing day care provider. She went to be with Jesus on Dec. 27, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and countless memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Born on May 12, 1953, Karen lived a life characterized by compassion, selflessness, and a profound commitment to family. She was a beacon of love in the lives of all who had the privilege of calling her wife, Mom, or Nana. Her unwavering love and support created a home filled with laughter, joy, and an abundance of care.

Graduating from the University of Maine at Machias in 1975 with a degree in Early Childhood Education, Karen touched the lives of many children, offering them a safe and nurturing environment. Her dedication to their well-being extended beyond the typical duties of a caregiver; she became a source of comfort, guidance, and love for the little ones in her care. Among those BLESSED to be in her care were her six beloved grandchildren, Peter Peterson, Hannah Peterson, Anthony Cole, Matthew Cole, Madison Cole, and Rowen Hughen. The countless children who were fortunate enough to spend their formative years under her watchful eye undoubtedly carry with them the lessons of kindness and compassion she so effortlessly imparted. She spent many years as a Sunday school superintendent nurturing children in the love that God had for them.

Whether she was spending quality time with her family, caring for children, scrapbooking and laughing with friends, or simply enjoying the beauty of nature, she approached each moment with grace and gratitude.

Family was at the center of Karen’s world. As a wife, she was a steadfast partner, offering unwavering support and companionship. As a mother, her love knew no bounds, and she embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood with a resilient spirit. Her role as Nana brought her immeasurable joy, and she delighted in creating special memories with her grandchildren.

As we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman, let us also celebrate the beautiful legacy of love and compassion that Karen leaves behind. May her memory continue to inspire us to cherish our loved ones, embrace each moment, and live our lives with the same kindness and generosity that defined hers.

In addition to her grandchildren, Karen is survived by Rich, her loving partner in life; and her children, Penny Peterson and husband Pete, Carrieann Cole and husband Jeff, Richard Andrew Hughen and wife Amanda. Her memory will also be cherished by her siblings, Virginia Pickering and Tom Linscott; as well as extended family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A celebration of Karen’s life will be held on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to:

Thornton Heights

United Methodist Church

100 Westbrook St.

South Portland, ME 04106;

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092