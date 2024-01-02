Westbrook firefighters responded to a structure fire that was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An emergency communications dispatcher confirmed the location of the fire as being 1042 Bridgton Road in Westbrook, which is also known as Route 302.

Neighboring towns answered the call to provide mutual aid.

Details concerning the cause of the fire and damages were not available Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated.

