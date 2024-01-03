Police are investigating several recent break-ins at food business in Portland and South Portland.

In South Portland, Buena Vista Filipino Market on Main Street and Taco Trio on Ocean Street were burglarized in the past week, according to posts on Facebook Tuesday night.

The first break-in was at Taco Trio around 12:45 a.m. on Christmas. The burglars returned twice — once at 5:30 a.m. and again at 6:45 a.m., according to the post. A surveillance video shared by the restaurant appears to show two people taking cash registers from the restaurant.

The break-in at Buena Vista happened at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. One person broke into the store, taking the cash register, lottery scratch tickets and some merchandise. Employees found “everything scattered around” the store later Tuesday morning, according to a post on Facebook.

Security photos shared by the market show a bearded man wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt walking through the store and near a cash register.

The businesses are located about 3 miles apart.

The owner of Buena Vista was not immediately for an interview and attempts to reach the owners of Taco Trio were unsuccessful Wednesday morning.

South Portland police also were not immediately available to provide information about the investigations.

In Portland, police are also investigating recent burglaries at Coffee By Design on India Street and LFK, a cocktail bar on State Street.

Coffee By Design owner Mary Allen Lindemann said someone threw a brick and shattered a side door sometime after midnight Saturday. The break-in was discovered by a newspaper carrier who reported the damage to police around 4 a.m.

The person stole the cashdrawer, which didn’t have much in it because her staff had removed most cash at the end of the day Friday, Lindemann said.

On Sunday, a delivery person found an open door at LFK. A cash drawer was taken, as were the contents of a safe that was broken into, Portland police said. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Brad Nadeau, a police spokesperson, said police are unsure if there are any connections to the burglaries in South Portland.

This story will be updated.

