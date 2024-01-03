Emerson

Beattie

Eric Campbell

Patkus

Strick

Hires, promotions, appointments

Spurwink has appointed Jeff D. Emerson, president of NorthEnd Group and trustee of Bowdoin College, to its board of directors. Additionally, Bart Beattie joined Spurwink as its new chief operating officer and three members were promoted: Eric Campbell to vice president of educational services, Rebecca Patkus to vice president of regional outpatient and community services and Ben Strick to vice president of adult behavioral health.

March

At KeyBank, Colin March’s role has been expanded to include leadership of commercial banking and payments solutions activities northern New England. March joined KeyBank as Maine’s commercial banking sales leader in September 2022.

Ed Fertig was promoted from chef to director of dining services at OceanView at Falmouth. He has more than 35 years of experience as an executive chef and catering manager in Colorado.

Grayson

Byron

Geoffrey Grayson has been promoted to senior vice president, director of retail sales strategy, and Christopher Byron has been promoted to vice president, retail regional director at Camden National Bank. Grayson most recently served as the retail regional director and Byron was vice president and banking center manager in Brunswick.

Erin Campbell

Erin Campbell has been hired by Maine Savings to a newly created position of senior vice president of finance and accounting. She has eight years of experience in finance and accounting at Maine credit unions, including as a chief financial officer.

Recognition

The Finance Authority of Maine  celebrated its 40th anniversary at an awards ceremony in November and honored Springworks Farm Maine with its Business at Work for Maine Award; all Maine school counselors, Education at Work for Maine Award; Evergreen Credit Union and Camden National Bank, Lender at Work for Maine Award; and   First National Bank, Lender at Work for Maine Award, most enhanced partnership.

Camden National Bank granted $22,000 to nonprofit organizations with its 2023 Leaders and Luminaries Awards. Recipients included Dottie Chalmers Cutter, chairwoman of the board for the Institute for Family-Owned Business in Portland, and Kathie Marquis-Girard, vice president of the board at the Percival P. Baxter Foundation for Maine’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children in Falmouth. Above, the Baxter Foundation accepts the award. From left are Ian Swanberg, treasurer of the board at the Baxter Foundation; Karoline Ellis of CNB; Owen J. Logue, president of the board, Baxter Foundation; Jennifer Champion, banking center manager, CNB; Marquis-Girard; and Karen Hopkins, executive director, Baxter Foundation. Contributed / Camden National Bank

filed under:
Forecaster Community, people and business
Related Stories
Latest Articles