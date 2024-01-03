Hires, promotions, appointments

Spurwink has appointed Jeff D. Emerson, president of NorthEnd Group and trustee of Bowdoin College, to its board of directors. Additionally, Bart Beattie joined Spurwink as its new chief operating officer and three members were promoted: Eric Campbell to vice president of educational services, Rebecca Patkus to vice president of regional outpatient and community services and Ben Strick to vice president of adult behavioral health.

At KeyBank, Colin March’s role has been expanded to include leadership of commercial banking and payments solutions activities northern New England. March joined KeyBank as Maine’s commercial banking sales leader in September 2022.

Ed Fertig was promoted from chef to director of dining services at OceanView at Falmouth. He has more than 35 years of experience as an executive chef and catering manager in Colorado.

Geoffrey Grayson has been promoted to senior vice president, director of retail sales strategy, and Christopher Byron has been promoted to vice president, retail regional director at Camden National Bank. Grayson most recently served as the retail regional director and Byron was vice president and banking center manager in Brunswick.

Erin Campbell has been hired by Maine Savings to a newly created position of senior vice president of finance and accounting. She has eight years of experience in finance and accounting at Maine credit unions, including as a chief financial officer.

Recognition

The Finance Authority of Maine celebrated its 40th anniversary at an awards ceremony in November and honored Springworks Farm Maine with its Business at Work for Maine Award; all Maine school counselors, Education at Work for Maine Award; Evergreen Credit Union and Camden National Bank, Lender at Work for Maine Award; and First National Bank, Lender at Work for Maine Award, most enhanced partnership.

