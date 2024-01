An American Red Cross babysitting course for ages 11 to 14 will be held Jan. 13 and again on Feb. 10 at the Scarborough Community Services Hub.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive American Red Cross certification as babysitters.

The sessions at the hub at 418 Payne Road will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and cost $100 per person. For more information, and to register, go to the community services page at scarboroughmaine.org.

