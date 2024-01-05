The suspect accused of killing his coworker at a beverage store in Waterville has been released from a Missouri hospital and is in police custody after being shot and apprehended during a chase in Arkansas.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville, has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of 52-year-old Angela Bragg, who was found dead last week at Damon’s Beverage at 6 Jefferson St.

Hubiak then fled the state of Maine before he was found sleeping in a parking lot by police in Flippin, Arkansas, on Dec. 31, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

He fled the scene shortly after, beginning a police chase involving Arkansas State Police and a local police department that culminated in Hubiak crashing in a gas station parking lot and exiting his vehicle with an “AR-style” rifle in hand, according to witnesses.

A Boone County sheriff’s deputy fired at him, “striking him multiple times,” the release said. The shooting was deemed justified by a prosecuting attorney in Arkansas and charges are still pending related to the chase.

Hubiak was taken to at a medical facility in Springfield, Missouri, after the shooting. He was released from the hospital on Friday and was taken to a jail in Missouri, where he is being held on a murder charge, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo of Hubiak posted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office showed the 20-year-old with bandages wrapped around his head.

Both Hubiak and Bragg were employees at the Waterville beverage store and redemption center, police said previously. Further details about their relationship or what led to the suspected homicide are scant.

Bragg’s cause death was found to be sharp force injury and the manner of death has been ruled homicide.

Damion’s Beverage said in a statement that Bragg was “a valued employee, friend, and person.”

An obituary shared by Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta described Bragg as a hard worker and “the glue that held her family together.”

“Angela’s life was undoubtedly taken from her much too soon,” the obituary reads. “She had her sights on some big goals and was looking forward to accomplishing them. Above all, family was her world.”

Bragg is survived by her two daughters, eight grandchildren and two siblings. No memorial services have been planned, according to the funeral home, as Angela’s remains are to be cremated.

Hubiak was not known to Maine State Police before the incident, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, though she said she could not speak for other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s still unknown when he will be back in Maine,” Moss said.

