“As a fan of the Bedside Table in the Press Herald, I wanted to share a book that I just finished: ‘Honeybees and Distant Thunder’ by Riku Onda. I first saw this book (in translation from Japanese to English) at a bookstore in the Netherlands. When I returned home, I looked for it in our wonderful library system (Minerva) and, lo and behold, the South Portland library had a copy! The book takes place during an international piano competition held in Japan and follows four young contestants, each of whom bring a story about how they got there, over the two-week competition. In addition to the friendships that happen, the author uses a lot of imagery to describe piano compositions, which is very interesting and lets the reader’s imagination take hold. A very good and fun read.” — RISA OGANESOFF HEERSCHE, Kennebunk
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. What makes it a can’t-miss read for the rest of us? For readers, the long, dark nights equal the cozy reading season: We want to hear what you are reading now and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
