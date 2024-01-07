Susan Collins, Angus King and Jared Golden should be ashamed for criticizing Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to remove Trump from the primary ballot; they prefer to leave it to voters to decide. Look how that turned out in 2020! How about the Constitution? Trump is an insurrectionist. For those who missed the carnage, I am sure they can find a viewing of it to remind themselves.
Trump should not come anywhere near the White House ever again. I support the educated decision of Shenna Bellows to follow the Constitution.
Martha Baidarka
Scarborough
