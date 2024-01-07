After the Civil War, if Jefferson Davis had run for the U.S. Senate from Mississippi, he would have won. That’s why the 14th Amendment was passed. Congress felt that someone like Davis, who led an insurrection against the U.S. government, should not have the right to hold public office, regardless of what the people might want.

Like Davis, Donald Trump led an insurrection against the U.S. government. Like Davis, by doing so he forfeited the right to have the people decide if he is worthy of holding public office again. Shenna Bellows is upholding the 14th Amendment.

Kip Brown

Woodstock

