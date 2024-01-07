My thanks for the Dec. 10 editorial highlighting the need to improve Child Development Services, Maine’s system for young children with developmental delays. We applaud the emphasis on intervening early. As a first step, CDS must improve identification and support for infants and toddlers.

When developmental delays are identified as early as possible, timely supports such as speech and language, physical and occupational therapy can diminish or eliminate the long-term impacts on a child’s development. Early supports reduce the need for intensive special education services later.

Unfortunately, state policies make it difficult for parents by setting eligibility criteria that is highly restrictive. Maine fails to find and identify children who are automatically eligible for services. While CDS has developed a six-page list of conditions that provide automatic eligibility, too few parents and providers know it exists.

Babies born prematurely, with low birthweight or substance-exposed are at significant risk of experiencing developmental delays. In 2021 in Maine, there were 1,122 babies born prematurely, 129 babies born with very low birthweight, and 808 babies born exposed to harmful substances.

Yet in 2021, CDS reported they identified and were serving just 98 infants. While this number increased to 148 in 2023, far too many Maine children are not receiving critical support for their developmental needs.

A strong foundation in the early years drives positive outcomes later. Maine must find and serve more babies and their families. Working together, we can support young children with interventions that can change lives and support Maine communities.

Rita Furlow

Senior policy analyst, Maine Children’s Alliance

Augusta

