The University of Maine announced an $80 million donation from the Harold Alfond Foundation Wednesday. Like the $90 million awarded in 2022, the money will go toward athletic facility upgrades at its Orono campus.

The Alfond Foundation, named for philanthropist Harold Alfond, who founded the Dexter Shoe Company and died in 2007, has long supported athletics in the state, particularly at the University of Maine, where the hockey arena and football stadium bear his name.

“Harold Alfond was visualizing and supporting greatness for UMaine Athletics before anyone else believed it was possible,” said Jude Killy, UMaine Director of Athletics, in a statement provided by the school.

Already, new athletic facilities have opened at UMaine. A $9.5 million softball field, with synthetic turf, lights, and a 3,500 square foot indoor batting cage, opened last spring. A new field hockey field opened last fall, and this winter brought updates to Alfond Arena, home of the school’s men’s and women’s ice hockey teams, including a new scoreboard.

