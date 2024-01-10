Comedy

Friday 1/12

Ray Harrington: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 1/17

Adam Conover: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 1/19

Sue Costello: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/28

“Miraculous Bodies”: Noon to 2 p.m., Fridays and Sundays, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

“Ringing in the New Year”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/31

Advertisement

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 2/14

“the House support itself”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. lightsoutgallery.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Saturday 1/13

“Carmen,” Opera Maine film series: French with English subtitles, 1 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. $15. operamaine.org

“The Big Lebowski” (1998): 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tuesday 1/16

Advertisement

“An Extraordinary Place” (2023): 7:15 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free with reservation. space538.org

Wednesday 1/17

“Rules of the Game” (1939): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Music

Friday 1/12

Spafford; Rigometrics: 7 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Snaex: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10 advance, $13 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Thursday 1/18

Guts Baroque: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free, reservation required. portlandlibrary.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra; Fryeburg Academy Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Friday 1/19

Rock of (All) Ages: 5 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Grace Potter: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $49.50-$55. statetheatreportland.com

“I Love the 90s” dance party: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Lydia Ievins; Neil Pearlman: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

The Wolff Sisters; Mike Maurice: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Advertisement

SPVNYVN; Drugsta; ADvsFX; Late AF: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Theater/Dance

Friday 1/12 & Saturday 1/13

“Come From Away”: 8 p.m. ASL performance Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $110-$125. porttix.com

Saturday 1/13

Maine Mini Fest: 4 and 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. space538.org

Through 1/14

“A Bright Room in a Dark Place”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18. chocolatechurcharts.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: