Nominations open for Maine Teacher of the Year

Nominate a teacher to be recognized by the Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine as the 2024 County Teachers of the Year and 2025 State Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must teach in preK-12 at a state-accredited public school or a publicly supported secondary school, and have a minimum of five years teaching experience, with three in Maine. Career and technical educational schools are included, as well as adult education centers and public charter schools. Self-nominations and nominations from family members are not accepted.

The full list of requisites is available at mainetoy.org/nominate. Nominations close at 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

“Maine is home to amazing teachers who educate, inspire, innovate, nurture, and go above and beyond each and every day for their students, schools, and communities,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin in a press release. “The Maine Teacher of the Year program recognizes the extraordinary contributions of educators across our state and gives them a megaphone to share the great things happening in Maine public schools.”

Applications for OUT Maine Scholarship Fund

OUT Maine is accepting applications for its scholarship fund until April 1.

The scholarship is a renewable resource for Maine LGBTQ+ youth pursuing higher education at an accredited, not-for-profit, non-sectarian college, university or technical/vocational college in the United States.

Applicants must be a Maine resident between ages 17 and 22, include two letters of recommendation and demonstrate a financial need.

Scholarships vary from $1,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on a student’s financial need. Students may be asked to meet with a representative of OUT Maine to discuss the application.

Learn more or apply at outmaine.org.

