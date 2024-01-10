Sheepscot Chorus invites you to sing Mozart’s masterpiece, “Requiem,” with professional soloists.

“There’s something special about being able to share such a towering masterwork with our community,” said Director Linda Blanchard. “We’re excited to get started!”

The Chorus resumes rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the First Congregational Church in Wiscasset, next to the Wiscasset District Court. Rehearsals will continue on Tuesdays in preparation for the concerts on April 27 and 28. For more information, send a message to info@sheepscotvalleychorus.org, or visit facebook.com/sheepscotchorus and sheepscotvalleychorus.org.



The Mozart “Requiem” has been performed many times over the centuries, but it still has the power to move the hearer. Of Mozart, Joseph Haydn wrote to Mozart’s father, “Before God and as an honest man I tell you that your son is the greatest composer known to me either in person or by name; he has taste, and, furthermore, the most profound knowledge of composition.” Richard Wagner said, “The most tremendous genius raised Mozart above all masters, in all centuries and in all the arts.” Tchaikovsky wrote, “Mozart is the highest, the culminating point that beauty has attained in the sphere of music.”



Sheepscot Chorus rehearsals are high-energy and challenging. “We work hard,” said Blanchard, “but we keep the rehearsals upbeat and fun.”

Chorus members range from newly minted singers to seasoned performers. Singers are provided with practice materials to use at home, so singers can come to rehearsal feeling prepared.

