St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as it begins preparing for its May 4 and 5 Fauré “Requiem” concerts, performed with chamber orchestra. The program will also include a traditional spring “musical potpourri,” a delightful variety of music from all periods, with a few light-hearted treats to finish the concert.

Rehearsals will resume Jan. 17, and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings at St. Andrew’s Church in Newcastle.



The Choir is a dedicated and friendly bunch, eager to welcome new members, and we especially encourage gifted students to audition. Rehearsals are high-energy and challenging. “We work hard,” said Artistic Director Linda Blanchard, “but we keep the rehearsals upbeat and fun. We provide practice materials to use at home, so singers can come to rehearsal feeling prepared and ready to go!”



Singers wishing to audition should have good vocal control, and sopranos and altos should be able to sing without vibrato. The ability to read music is preferred, but those who cannot read may participate by spending extra time learning the music at home with the aid of provided practice materials.



Founded in 1995, St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is a fully auditioned community group comprised of singers from talented youth to seasoned performers. We perform the very finest challenging choral repertoire spanning the centuries from medieval to modern, under the direction of husband-and-wife team Linda Blanchard and Sean Fleming of Damariscotta. In the English choral tradition, we sing with a straight tone, enabling attention to fine-tuning rich harmonies. Much of our repertoire is a cappella, and we frequently are accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra. We present two to three concerts per year, typically in December and May.



The Fauré Requiem was first performed in 1888 and has become a beloved standard of the choral repertoire. Unlike many works composed in the late 19th century, Fauré left out the more fiery aspects of the Requiem Mass. Of the Requiem Fauré wrote, “Altogether it is as gentle as I am myself.” Paired with the Requiem will be the exquisite Cantique de Jean Racine, composed by Fauré in 1865.



To schedule an audition, email audition@ceciliachoir.org. For more information about the choir, visit ceciliachoir.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: