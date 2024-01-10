A wet, wind-whipped storm flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands across the Midcoast Wednesday morning — and weather officials warned a similar storm is on the way this weekend.

Brunswick, Bath and Harpswell were especially hard-hit. There were 3,224 Central Maine Power customers in Brunswick without power Wednesday morning, representing about a quarter of the town. In Harpswell, 2,341 were without power, representing about half of the town. Estimated restoration times were unavailable, according to CMP’s website. Woodside Elementary School in Topsham was closed due to power outages and many surrounding schools had delayed openings due to outages. The storm whipped up 60 mph winds that toppled trees and power lines.

Parts of several roads in downtown Bath were closed Wednesday morning due to flooding and parts of Route 1 in Woolwich and Route 127 in Arrowsic also flooded. Flooding was especially severe due to unusually high temperatures nicking 50 degrees that melted about a foot of snow covering the region from a storm over the weekend.

More flooding and power outages are possible this weekend. The National Weather Service issued a weather alert for the Midcoast, forecasting a similar storm featuring rain, strong winds and unusually high temperatures Friday night into Saturday, though likely less severe. Tides will reach their peak for the month this weekend, compounding the effects of the storm.

“Coastal flooding impacts from flooding and beach erosion may occur around the time of the noon high tide on Saturday,” the weather service said.

