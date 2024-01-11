Maine has received a $15 million federal grant to install electric vehicle charging stations in more than 70 cities and towns.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced the grant to the Maine Department of Transportation to pay for 62 DC Fast Charger ports and 520 Level 2 charging ports. It’s one of 47 projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico totaling $623 million to help build out an EV charging network. President Joe Biden has set a goal of at least 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.

Details were not immediately available from the Maine DOT on where the chargers will be installed and how many are currently available.

Progress on building out the network has been slow. Ohio and New York are the only states that have opened charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Several other states, including Pennsylvania and Maine, have broken ground on federally funded projects and are expected to open stations early this year. A total of 28 states, plus Puerto Rico, have either awarded contracts to build chargers or have accepted bids to do so.

Since Biden took office in 2021, EV sales have more than quadrupled, reaching more than 1 million last year. The number of publicly available charging ports has grown by nearly 70% to 168,426, White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi said. That’s about one-third of the Biden administration goal, with six years remaining.

Building out an EV charging network is a critical part of the debate in Maine over establishing new rules requiring EV use. An “Advanced Clean Cars II” plan would require zero-emission vehicles to make up 43% of new car sales for 2028 models and 82% of new sales by model year 2032. Those include electric and fuel-cell vehicles, along with a partial credit for plug-in hybrids. Environmentalists are urging action to reduce tailpipe fumes that account for a large part of greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposal has drawn criticism from car dealers, Republicans and others who say EVs are too costly for low-income Mainers and that EVs don’t have the charging range to drive across the state’s vast rural areas areas.

