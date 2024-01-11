The Maine Senate confirmed retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Diane L. Dunn as the first woman to lead the Maine Army National Guard and to serve as adjunct general and commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

The vote was 33-1 with Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, the lone dissenting vote.

“I’m so honored to be given the support of the Senate this morning and to have the opportunity to leading the men and women of the Maine military and Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management,” Dunn said after the vote. “I’m going to do my absolute best to serve the state of Maine.”

Dunn, 57, replaces Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, who is retiring after nearly 40 years of military service and who has served as leader of the Maine National Guard, adjunct general and commissioner of the department since 2015.

Dunn is a former assistant adjutant general and chief of staff of the Maine Army National Guard with 33 years of military service. In 2014, she became the first woman to command a brigade in the Maine Army National Guard.

Upon her promotion to brigadier general in 2020, she became the first female general officer in the 200-year history of the Maine Army National Guard.

Dunn has served as company commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 286th Supply Services Battalion in Bangor, battalion commander of the 240th Regional Training Institute while it was in Augusta, battalion commander of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in both Bangor and Afghanistan, and brigade commander of the 120th Regional Support Group in Bangor.

“General Dunn has served at the highest levels of the Maine National Guard. She is uniquely and highly qualified to serve as adjutant general and commissioner, and she is deeply respected by the men and women of the department who have served with her,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement last month at the time she announced her nomination for Dunn. “She is the right person to take on these immense responsibilities, and I am grateful that she is once again willing to answer the call to serve Maine and the nation.”

The Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted 8-3 Monday in support of Dunn’s confirmation.

