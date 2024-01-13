Cody Dionne and Austin Landry scored in the first period and Gabe Pomerleau made 17 saves as Lewiston knocked off the state’s last remaining undefeated boys’ hockey team, earning a 2-1 win Saturday against defending Class A champion Thornton Academy at The Colisee in Lewiston.

The Blue Devils (7-1), ranked second in the Varsity Maine poll, took the lead when Dionne put in the rebound of an Ethan Blue shot during a power play at 9:17.

Less than three minutes later, Austin Landry converted a pass from Colby Daigle to make it 2-0.

Top-ranked Thornton (6-1) cut into its deficit at 11:24 of the second period, thanks to an unassisted goal by Jake Marcotte just after a Lewiston power play expired. Lewiston held on from there, limiting the Trojans to five shots in the third period.

Thornton goalie Drew Johnson finished with 34 saves.

CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 7, MT. ARARAT 3: Evan Hankins and Quinn McCoy each scored twice as Cheverus/Yarmouth (5-1) defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (0-9) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Owen Walsh, Sam Bradford and Owen Cheever each added a goal.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BIDDEFORD 35, WELLS 32: Jordyn Crump scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers (6-5) edge the Warriors (8-4) in Biddeford.

Ayla Lagasse added 10 points, and Hannah Smith had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Maren Maxon led Wells with 13 points, and Megyn Mertens made 9 of 10 free throws as she finished with 11 points.

YARMOUTH 60, CAPE ELIZABETH 30: Cate King scored 14 points, Maya Hagerty and Aine Powers chipped in with 10 apiece, and the Clippers (6-5) used a 24-2 second-quarter run to take control against the Capers (0-10) in Cape Elizabeth.

King scored 10 points in the second quarter and Powers had eight as the Clippers built a 38-11 lead.

Neena Panozzo and Rory Tompkins each finished with eight points for Yarmouth.

Grace Callahan scored 12 points and Emma Phillips Vila had eight for the Capers.

POLAND 39, SACOPEE VALLEY 29: Thea Thornton scored 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter as the Knights (5-5) pulled away from the Hawks (5-4) in Poland.

Poland took the lead in the second quarter with the help of two 3-pointers by Charlotte Grenier, then outscored Sacopee 15-8 in the third to stretch their advantage to 33-21.

Emma Boulanger led Sacopee with 10 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 61, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: Taylor Varney and Jack Brocke each scored 14 points, and the Saints (8-0) continued their undefeated start to the season by downing the Seagulls (4-5) in Auburn.

Campbell Perryman and Kai Taylor scored seven points apiece, and Donel Tangilamesu and Logan Carey each added six.

Trot Moody led Old Orchard Beach with 14 points. Brayden Mansur finished with eight.

LAKE REGION 76, POLAND 41: Jackson Libby finished with 21 points, and Jacoby Bardsley got 14 of his 20 points in the first half as the Lakers (4-7) built a 36-13 lead on their way to a win over the Knights (1-7) in Naples.

Brock Gibbons chipped in with 14 points and Aidan Roberts scored nine.

Damon Martin led Poland with 14 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 92, BELFAST 31: Kristian Schumann scored a season-high 21 points to go with five assists, and the Panthers (10-1) made 13 3-pointers against the visiting Lions (0-9) in Waldoboro.

Kollen Donlan added 17 points and Gabe Lash had 16 for the Panthers, who led 30-5 lead after one quarter.

Eli Veilleux scored eight points for Belfast.

